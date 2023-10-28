Visakhapatnam: AP Government totally transforming health sector says Health minister Vidadala Rajini

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has planned 11 existing medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh and invested Rs 3,820 crore under the Nadu-Nedu flagship scheme, health minister Vidadala Rajini said.

Participating in the centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College (AMC) here on Friday, the minister said similarly, health facilities are going through major transformation with approximately Rs 17,000 crore in the state under the Nadu-Nedu. She further said that work towards the hostel facility has commenced on the AMC campus.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya laid the foundation for 50-bed critical care unit at King George Hospital in a virtual mode. It will be built at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore. Speaking on the occasion, he said those who graduated from the AMC have been recognised across the globe. “KGH provides various super speciality services under one roof,” the Union minister said.

Alumni from various parts of the world attended the event. They recalled their illustrious journey with the AMC and how it opened umpteen opportunities for them in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Governor S Abdul Nazeer reached Visakhapatnam to take part in the centenary celebrations that will continue till Sunday. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The Vice-President will unveil a pylon, participate in a tree plantation programme and visit a photo exhibition put up marking the celebrations.

On Saturday, the Vice-President and Governor will inaugurate a centenary building constructed at the AMC campus with the support of the AMC Association at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Meritorious students received medals on the occasion. On October 29, a musical night will be held along with Telugu Sahiti Vaibhavam.

District collector A Mallikarjuna, commissioner of health and family welfare J Nivas, AMC principal G Butchi Raju, MLC Ravindra Babu, Dr Y S R University vice-chancellor Babji, centenary celebrations committee president T Ravi Raju, among others, were present.