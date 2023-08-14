Visakhapatnam: APL Season-2 3K-Run held at Beach Road

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) conducted APL Season-2 3K Run at the Beach Road near the Kali Matha temple.

Flagged off by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, YSRCP regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, among others, the event witnessed a huge participation.

Speaking on the occasion, ACA secretary S R Gopinath Reddy said plans were made to prepare the players for the IPL from Andhra Pradesh. He said Andhra Premier League (APL-2) will be held from August 16th to 27th at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium. Close to 120 Andhra cricketers will be participating in the Andhra Premier League.

ACA president P Sarath Chandra Reddy stressed on identifying talented cricketers in the State and giving them a special training.