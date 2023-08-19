  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Ashok Leyland celebrates platinum jubilee
Representatives of Ashok Leyland and Lakshmi Motors participating in the platinum jubilee celebrations of Ashok Leyland in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Visakhapatnam : Marking platinum jubilee celebrations, Ashok Leyland felicitated customers at Lakshmi Motors in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A lucky draw was conducted as part of the event that included presentation of cultural programmes. During the programme, special gifts were given to 15 prime clients.

Company CEO Srinivas Rao and GM Krishna briefed about Ashok Leyland vehicles and their features. GM Krishna said15 people, who made spot bookings were given 50 gram silver as gift.

RM Kiran, ASM Naseer and ACSM Praveen, sales DSM and other staff participated in the event.

