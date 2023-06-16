Visakhapatnam: Awareness rally held on international level crossing

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to create awareness among the public on safety measures to be adopted while crossing the railway track at Level Crossings, Waltair Division conducted a rally and campaign with participation of safety personnel and civil defence staff over the Division.

The campaign was organised as a part of the International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD). The theme of ILCAD 2023 is ‘Tracks are for Trains’ which aims to create awareness among the agricultural and industrial level crossing users.

Waltair Division is observing the awareness campaign week from June 9 and International Level Crossing Day observed on Thursday.

The campaign was attended by ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Sahoo and senior divisional safety officer Mohnish Bramh.

As a part of the campaign, awareness drives were conducted at LC gates, public spots and nearby areas adjacent to railway tracks. Banners, flayers were displayed. More than 2,500 people were counselled and advised to be more attentive while crossing a railway track. Leaflets on safety were also distributed to the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satapthy stated that the Indian Railways being the largest network in the world, it is very important to follow the protocol and rules while crossing the railway track to avoid mishaps.