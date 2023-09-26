Live
Visakhapatnam: Awareness session on TDS held
Representatives of SEZ units told to comply with the provisions of the I-T Act, 1961
Visakhapatnam: An awareness session was organised on the income tax TDS provisions at the SEZ developers units in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) here on Monday. Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS Range Kollipaka Srinivasu and Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS Circle – 1 Y Vishnu Vardhan Reddy explained the TDS provisions and its importance in nation building. Joint Development Commissioner of VSEZ, K Roshini, appreciated the efforts of the I-T department in bringing awareness proactively about various sections. She urged all the units of the SEZ to comply with the provisions of the I-T Act, 1961.
Income tax officer G Ravi Shankar, income tax inspectors P V Ramesh and P Uma Maheswara Rao, senior tax assistant Ch Bhavannarayana and about 100 representatives from various SEZ units attended the session.