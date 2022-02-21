Visakhapatnam: Awe-inspiring display at Fleet Review shows naval might

Visakhapatnam: With the theme '75 years in Service of the Nation,' Indian Navy showcased its latest state-of-the-art indigenously built combat platforms during the 12th edition of the Fleet Review on Monday off the Visakhapatnam which was witnessed by the President and Supreme Commander of the armed forces of India, Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It was a spectacular and awe-inspiring event where a phalanx of arrowhead formation of Chetak choppers and destroyers sliced through the air followed by a diamond formation of the Hawks. The demonstrations of a host of 55 aircraft such as Kamovs, Seakings, UH – 3H, fixed-wing Dorniers, MiG-29K, P81, IL-38SD zipped past the sky one after the other as India's maritime defence might was brought to the fore.

As President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the PFR-2022 embarking on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra, indigenously designed Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, 44 ships from the Indian Navy Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and the Ministry of Earth Sciences anchored in four columns sailed past.

Even the recently commissioned weapon platforms INS Vela, Kalvari-class submarine and INS Visakhapatnam (missile destroyer commissioned recently in Mumbai) took part in the demonstrations.

With the theme focusing on 'Indian Navy 75 years in Service of the Nation', commemorating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 12th Fleet Review and the third one in Visakhapatnam was witnessed by scores of people who gathered on the beach road. Cameras and mobile phones were taken out to capture the magnificent demos of 44 ships and 55 aircraft.

Along with the parade of sails, enthralling waterfront activities, rescue demonstration at sea, aerobatics by Hawk aircraft and water para jumps by marine commandos were some of the highlights.

During the last part of the review, a mobile column of warships and submarines carried out high-speed steam past alongside the INS Sumitra.

As the Presidential Yacht passed between the review columns, each ship dressed in full regalia, manned by her ship's company saluted the President with traditional 'Three Jais' in a demonstration of the unconditional allegiance to the country and the Supreme Commander.

After witnessing the fleet review, the President said, "The excellent parade of ships, aircraft and submarines showcased the professional competence and determination of the maritime services of the nation. The parade also showcased the preparedness of the Indian Navy for any contingency."