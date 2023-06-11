Visakhapatnam: BJP urges deferment of schools reopening

Visakhapatnam: Keeping in view the severe heat wave conditions prevailing in Visakhapatnam, BJP state vice-president Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju appealed to the district administration to put off the school reopening date for another week or 10 days.

It may be recalled that the schools in the city were scheduled to be reopened on June 12.

Referring to the climatic condition in recent days, the BJP leader said many were already suffering from heat stroke and it would be worse for the students if they get exposed to such heat wave conditions. “As a majority of government and private schools fail to maintain clean washrooms, several students, girl children in particular, refuse to drink water in order to avoid usage of toilets. In such a scenario, it would pose a risk for the students to attend school. Also, there is a scope for dehydration and in some cases, casualties too due to extreme heat,” said the BJP leader.

Further, he suggested that the decision makers step out of their air conditioned cabins to get a clear picture of the heat wave condition prevailing in the city and consider appropriate decision before reopening the schools.