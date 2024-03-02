Visakhapatnam: Brahmin associations protest against Mahasena Rajesh

Visakhapatnam : Representatives of Brahmin associations raised objections over allotment of TDP ticket for P Gannavaram Assembly constituency to controversial person Mahasena Rajesh. They alleged that Rajesh made derogatory comments against Brahmin women.

Staging a protest at the TDP office here on Friday, association leaders Vijay Somayajula, Ayyaluri Naga Sastri, Shiv Ganesh Sharma, Ashok and Vaddadi Uday Kumar said that allotting a ticket to ‘uncultured’ Mahasena Rajesh is an insult to the entire Brahmin community.

They pointed out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has 40 years political experience, should reconsider the P Gannavaram Assembly constituency ticket.

They stated that if Naidu has respect for Brahmins and Hinduism, he should immediately cancel the ticket allotted to Rajesh and replace it with a worthy candidate among Dalits. If the TDP allotted the ticket to any other person apart from Rajesh, the Brahmin community would stand with the candidate to help him win.

During the protest, association members raised slogans against Rajesh and demanded cancellation of the TDP ticket given to him with immediate effect.