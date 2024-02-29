Visakhapatnam: Brandix Apparel presented award for best HR practices

Visakhapatnam : Brandix Apparel India (BAI) received the best HR practices award at the Textile Sustainability Awards 2024, instituted by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) in New Delhi. The award was a testament to BAI’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive workplace culture.

Director of strategy and Investments of Brandix Suchira Surendranath received the award on behalf of the organisation from Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh at a ceremony held at the ‘Bharat Textile Expo 2024’.

Speaking on the occasion, Suchira Surendranath said, “The company believes that our associates are our most valuable asset and it is our responsibility to create an environment where they can thrive professionally and personally. This award serves as a validation of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and employee wellbeing.”

Brandix Apparel India has consistently prioritised initiatives aimed at enhancing employee satisfaction, promoting diversity and inclusion and ensuring the well-being of its workforce.

The company has an excellent talent acquisition and induction programme for employees and actively engages with academic institutions for hiring local people surrounding the region in Andhra Pradesh. Brandix developed training programmes for the continuous development of its employees, ensuring that they have the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their roles.