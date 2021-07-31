Visakhapatnam: Bring down transmission losses, officials told

Visakhapatnam: Secretary of Energy and CMD/APTRANSCO Nagulapalli Srikant urged the officials to consider action to reduce the transmission losses and try to increase the revenue to Discom.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of five districts of APEPDCL at the corporate office here on Saturday, he commended the officials for taking necessary steps for the supply of nine hours free power to farmers under YSR Uchita Vyavasaaya Vidyut Pathakam.

Later, Nagulapalli Srikant reviewed the development works of the five districts with Superintendent Engineers of APEPDCL. Earlier, he visited sub-stations in Visakhapatnam city and places where underground electric cable works are being executed with the financial assistance provided by the World Bank.

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao gave a PowerPoint presentation explaining the developments in the APEPDCL.

He stressed the need for imparting regular training in the latest technical innovative methods for field officers in every circle of APEPDCL to improve their efficiency.

A DPR to this effect will be prepared. APEPDCL Directors K Rajabapaiah, B Ramesh Prasad, D Chandram, CGMs, GMs, five district superintendent engineers and other officers were present.