Visakhapatnam: Bus Rapid Transit System works to resume soon

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said on Saturday that the welfare schemes are not reaching out to the beneficiaries due to technical glitches.



Speaking at a review meeting that focused on various development and welfare works, the Minister directed the officials concerned to rectify the problems and ensure the schemes reach the beneficiaries without any hassle.

About the development works within GVMC limits, Srinivasa Rao said Rs 150 crore was spent in eight constituencies on various projects. The Minister announced that the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor works will be resumed soon and completed at the earliest.

He urged the YSRCP leaders and officials to work in tandem for the development of the district. He told officials that there will not be any sanitation problems in 98 wards within the metropolitan area.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, MLAs V Ganesh Kumar, T Nagireddy and Adeep Raju participated in the review meeting.