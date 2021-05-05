Visakhapatnam: 'Chandanotsavam' to be without devotees this year too

Visakhapatnam: The annual festival of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam temple 'Chandanotsavam' is scheduled on May 14.

Keeping the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, Simhachalam Devasthanam has decided to celebrate the 'Nijaroopa darshan' in a low key manner. This is the second consecutive year the Devasthanam is celebrating the annual festival without the involvement of the devotees.

Following Covid protocols, the rituals will be performed with a limited team of archakas and temple staff on the premises. However, the temple authorities said, devotees will not be allowed to witness 'Nijarupa Darshan' at the temple.

According to the temple officials, every year nearly 1.5 lakh devotees are expected for Chandanotsavam. But due to the prevailing Covid condition, the devotees will not be allowed inside the premises.

But the temple officials said the rituals performed at kalyanamandapam will be telecast live through a YouTube channel.

Devotees can also offer sandal to the deity by donating Rs 10,116 for a half-kg of chandnanam and Rs 20,116 for a kg. Those who like to transfer amount for the offering of sandalwood paste, the account details are as follows: SBI account No 11257208642, IFSC code: SBIN0002795. The last date for sending donations is May 13. Puja will be performed in the name of devotees and their 'gotras' who contribute Rs 1,116. Those who contribute to donations should forward a screenshot, a photo, and gotra namams to WhatsApp No: 6303800736.

Following partial lockdown which will be effective from Wednesday, the temple will remain open to devotees from 6.30 am to 11 am only.