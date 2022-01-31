Visakhapatnam: Chief of Naval Staff to visit ENC tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: As a part of his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) after assuming office last November, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar will arrive in Visakhapatnam on February 1.

The CNC chief will be accompanied by president of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Kala Hari Kumar.

Admiral R Hari Kumar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983, and has specialised in Gunnery and Missile Systems.

The Admiral has commanded Coast Guard ship C-01, INS Nishank, INS Kora, INS Ranvir and INS Viraat. His Flag appointments include Commandant of Naval War College at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Chief of Staff Western Naval Command (WNC), Controller Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at IHQ MoD (N), and CISC/ VCDS at HQIDS. Prior to taking over as CNS, the Admiral was Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief WNC.

He had served in the Civil-Military Operations Centre of the UN Mission in Somalia (UNOSOM II) at Mogadishu and had also served as the Naval Advisor to the Government of Seychelles. He attended the US Naval Staff Course at Naval War College, Rhode Island, Army Higher Command Course at AWC, Mhow, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, London.

In 2010, Admiral R Hari Kumar was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016. He was also awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal.