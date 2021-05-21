Visakhapatnam: CII donates 5,100 N-95 masks to railway frontline staff

Visakhapatnam: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, donated 5,100 N-95 masks to railway frontline staff of Waltair Division here on Thursday.

Former chairman of CII, Visakhapatnam, KVV Raju and his team handed over the masks to Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava at DRM office.

The CII is extending its support to the Covid-19 warriors as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The donated masks will be distributed to the frontline staff of Waltair Division. Former chairmen, CII, GS Shiva Kumar and RVS Raju participated in the programme.