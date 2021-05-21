 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: CII donates 5,100 N-95 masks to railway frontline staff

CII representatives handing over N-95 masks to Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
x

CII representatives handing over N-95 masks to Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, donated 5,100 N-95 masks to railway frontline staff of Waltair Division here on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, donated 5,100 N-95 masks to railway frontline staff of Waltair Division here on Thursday.

Former chairman of CII, Visakhapatnam, KVV Raju and his team handed over the masks to Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava at DRM office.

The CII is extending its support to the Covid-19 warriors as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The donated masks will be distributed to the frontline staff of Waltair Division. Former chairmen, CII, GS Shiva Kumar and RVS Raju participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X