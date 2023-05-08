Visakhapatnam: CITU demands RINL to hike wages of employees, workers

Visakhapatnam: CITU national general secretary Tapan Sen demanded that the Central government and RINL management implement new wages for employees and workers.

At a meeting held here on Sunday, Tapan Sen said the wage agreement of steel workers was against the spirit of National Joint Committee for Steel Industry (NJCS).

The national general secretary recalled that the wage agreement has been implemented with the consent of the unions so far. But now, the RINL management is following the Union government’s instructions and betraying the employees. The economic benefits of steel workers would be disrupted and the future of the new workers will be thrown into darkness with the proposed wage revision, he added.

Therefore the CITU did not sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and

demanded that the management should come up with proposals to protect the interests of the workers, mentioned Tapan Sen.

Steel Workers Federation of India general secretary Lalith Mohan Mishra said it was unfortunate that some of the unions supported the conspiracy hatched by the RINL management. He called upon the steel workers to prepare for a united fight.

CITU treasurer Saibaba, State general secretary Ch Narasinga Rao, district leaders M Jaggu Naidu, 78th ward corporator B Ganga Rao, honorary president of steel CITU J Ayodhya Ram and workers participated in the meeting.