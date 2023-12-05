Visakhapatnam: City witnesses rain, winds under cyclone influence

Visakhapatnam: Along with other parts of the state, the Michaung cyclone appears to impact Visakhapatnam as the district witnessed rainfall on Monday from morning.

This year, due to the cyclone warning, the Navy Day ops-demo, one of the biggest events that witnesses lakhs of visitors, has been rescheduled at RK Beach on December 10, while full dress rehearsal will be held on December 8 from 4 pm onwards.

As the district administration gears up for the cyclone, it sounded an alert to the fishermen community not to venture into the sea as heavy to very heavy rains and winds are expected to be witnessed in several parts of North Andhra and other regions across Andhra Pradesh.

As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been closed down in Visakhapatnam. Areas like Pendurthi, Convent junction, Sheelanagar, Old Gajuwaka, Gnanapuram and Gopalapatnam, among others, inundated due to rains.

Traffic bottlenecks were witnessed in several junctions in the city as vehicular movement slowed down.

According to Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy, five flight services flying to Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chennai from Visakhapatnam were suspended due to inclement weather.

Several trains got cancelled due to the rains and travel plans of passengers were either called off or revised. More than 50 trains cancelled due to the cyclone, including SMV Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar express, Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala express, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati double decker express.

As part of the Legends League Cricket Tournament, a match scheduled between Manipal Tigers and Urban Risers Hyderabad at Dr.YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in PM Palem on Monday night was cancelled due to the cyclone, the organisers informed.

Qualified Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, Urban Risers Hyderabad and India Capital teams left for Surat to play the next match scheduled as part of the tournament.

India Capital-Manipal Tigers and Gujarat Giants-Southern Superstars qualified after playing the matches in Visakhapatnam.