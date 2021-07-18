Visakhapatnam: Clinical trials & advanced research department inaugurated at ANH

Visakhapatnam: A new department of Clinical Trials and Advanced Research was inaugurated at NRI Institute of Medical Sciences and Anil Neerukonda Hospital on July 15, 2021.

NRIIMS holds the unique distinction of having a dedicated department for clinical trials and research. The website of the department of Clinical Trials and Advanced Research (CTAR) was launched at the event. Many eminent doctors of Visakhapatnam were invited as guests of honour to speak at the event.

Dr Raghu Rama Rao, MD, senior dermatologist, Surya Skin Care and Research Centre, spoke on the importance of basic medical research for doctors and encouraged the younger generation to focus on clinical research and evidence based medicine.

Dr Raghunadhrao, MD, DM, chief consultant medical oncologist, KIMS — ICON hospital, Visakhapatnam spoke about-Integration of clinical research into clinical practice for holistic health care and emphasised the importance of research in day to day practice.

Dr P V Sudhakar (plastic surgeon) and Andhra Medical College Principal shared his experiences with the guests. The vice-chairman, COO & general secretary, Principal NRIIMS, Vice-Principal NRIIMS, Principal ANIDS and Principal of Nursing College attended the function.

The department will be organising academic and training programmes as well as clinical trials along with pharmaceutical industry. All guests encouraged and applauded the efforts of the college in setting up the department.