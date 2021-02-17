Visakhapatnam: CM Jagan hopeful of solution, mollifies protesters

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy exuded confidence that the Centre would find a positive solution to the issue of disinvestment in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He also said that the government had asked POSCO to set up its proposed plant at Kadapa, Krishnapatnam or Bhavanapadu.

"They (POSCO) are examining the sites at Krishnapatnam and Bhavanapadu. Even on Tuesday the teams visited the two places. We will do whatever is necessary and what all we can do. Since it is a Central project, all that we can do is to put pressure on the government in view of the background of the project and the sentiment involved in it," said Jagan Mohan Reddy during his meeting with the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which is fighting against the proposed privatisation of the steel plant. He reminded that he had written a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steel plant. "Centre is yet to respond," he said.

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee submitted a 3-page memorandum, urging that the State Government exert pressure on the Centre to desist from going ahead with the strategic sale of the steel plant, a Navaratna company owned by the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State Government has appealed to the Centre to allocate mines in Odisha as it is rich in mineral reserves.

Already RINL has five mines in Odisha, but the term of the lease needs to be extended, the CM stated.



The Porata committee requested the Chief Minister to immediately convene a session of the Assembly and pass a resolution opposing the Centre's decision. Jagan said that a resolution would be passed during the Budget session of the Assembly.

The committee leaders recalled that the Visakha steel plant was set up after a protracted struggle and sacrifice of 32 lives. "The Visakha plant is manufacturing steel of international quality," a committee leader said.

The Chief Minister asked the employees to ensure that there was no loss of production on account of the ongoing agitation. He asked them to maintain the optimum production levels of 6.3 million tonnes of steel per year and if possible take it to 7.3 million tonnes.

Noting that the steel plant did not have captive (iron ore) mines of its own, the employees wanted the state government to bring pressure on the Centre for allocation of mines that could be the only solution for the protection and development of the plant.

"We sincerely hope you (CM) will take the initiative and direct all the MPs of AP to talk to the Central government and the ministers concerned on the issue," they said. They further said, "If the Centre remains adamant, we trust you will take the lead in building a wider and strong movement opposing the sale of the steel plant and protect the interests of the people of the state."