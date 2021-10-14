Visakhapatnam: CNO, US Navy, visits Vizag on three-day official trip

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), US Navy Admiral Michael Gilday accompanied by Mrs Linda Gilday arrived at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for a three-day official visit.

Admiral Gilday interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Easter Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh and discussed various issues of common interest to both the navies.

Later, Admiral Michael Gilday was given a guided tour of facilities at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The CNO paid homage to naval personnel who had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to the nation at the Smaram Sthal 'Memorial in Naval Dockyard.

Admiral Gilday is scheduled to embark the USN Carrier Strike Group participating in Ex Malabar, along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C, ENC and other US-India delegates on Thursday.

Mrs Linda Gilday would interact with the committee members and ladies of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), Eastern region and will pay a visit to the NWWA facilities during her stay at Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Navy (IN) is currently participating in the second phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar along with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the United States Navy (USN). The exercise is being conducted in the Bay of Bengal.