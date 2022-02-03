Visakhapatnam: CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar reviews operational preparedness of fleet

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the two-day maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar held discussions with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on ongoing issues of the ENC.

He was given an overview of the operational and administrative activities of ENC and was briefed on the Covid-19 mitigation measures undertaken by the command. The CNS was apprised about the preparatory activities for President's Fleet Review (PFR) and Multinational Naval Exercise, MILAN scheduled in Visakhapatnam later this month.

The CNS along with C-in-C embarked ships of the Eastern Fleet and reviewed the operational preparedness of the fleet which included weapon firings and Special Forces operations. Later Admiral R Hari Kumar visited key operational and maintenance facilities, including the Naval Dockyard and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects. He addressed the officers and sailors of ENC and interacted with them and was briefed on the recently activated Portable Containerised Medical Facility onboard INS Gharial, a key HADR enabler of the Indian Navy. The Admiral also visited NSTL to review the Indian Navy's developmental projects being progressed with DRDO.

President of NWWA Kala Hari Kumar interacted with president of NWWA (Eastern Region) Sarbani Dasgupta and group coordinators of the association. She was briefed on various welfare initiatives and activities undertaken by the NWWA in Visakhapatnam.