Visakhapatnam: Cognizant leadership team visits GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Cognizant Digital Transformation (US) associate vice-president Krishna Pakala encouraged the students to be creative and innovative keeping their focus on learning cutting-edge technologies.

As a part of the leadership talk, Mr. Krishna addressed 600-plus students from different schools on the campus and shared insights into the corporate world.

The US-based IT organisation Cognizant Technology Solutions leadership team visited GITAM here on Wednesday.

Campus recruitment regional partner Yeshwanth Pendyala observed that the institution's association with Cognizant has become strong over a period of time and encouraged students to be more agile and adaptive when it comes to looking for career options.

The interactive session provided students an opportunity to understand professional ethics and values that are important to them when they step into any organisation.

The Cognizant team interacted with GITAM School of Technology dean Vijay Sekhar, career services assistant-dean Cdr. Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, career guidance centre director A. Sriram and engineering faculty particularly about the need for having a robust curriculum in engineering programmes.