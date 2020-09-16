Visakhapatnam: Concrete measures needed to curb spread of coronavirus

Visakhapatnam: Given the way denizens are roaming around the city, it leaves a shadow of doubt whether Visakhapatnam has already become coronavirus-free.



It is not the opinion of the people of Visakhapatnam alone. Even those arriving from neighbouring districts have a similar view.

While increased testing, enhancing the bed capacity and equipping hospitals with oxygen tanks and infrastructure assume a greater significance, compliance to precautionary measures to curb the spread of infection, however, witnesses an obvious dip in the recent past.

Absence of surveillance in very active clusters mirrors the negligence in controlling the virus from spreading.

In the initial stages of lockdown, there used to be strict adherence to movement restriction. Be it the maids entering the apartments for the daily work or the LPG cylinder supplier tracing the right address or the residents who want to step out of their house to buy essentials, the cops attending the duty in containment zones acted tough with them. This apart, surveillance was also intensified through drone cameras.

But now, the containment clusters paint a picture of contrast. Though the iron stoppers are placed to restrict movement in very active clusters, there is no monitoring mechanism in place as it was earlier.

In many high-risk areas, the stoppers were seen brushed aside to make way for the public and vehicle movement. "Earlier, the area where a Covid-19 patient was identified used to be sanitised immediately. But now, except the arrangement of the stoppers, there are no proper sanitisation measures being carried out. This coupled with free movement of people in the area is leading to further spread of the infection," opines K Rama Rao, a resident of Akkayyapalem.

Even in 'Dial your Commissioner' and online 'Spandana' programme, several such complaints were brought to the fore of the officials concerned.

It is not just the containment clusters that require a closer surveillance, even those availing home isolation facility need to be monitored strictly. Though permission is granted for home isolation following certain norms, there is no monitoring mechanism to check the movement restriction of the Covid-19 patients which turns out to be a worrying factor for many.

The onus lies on the district officials to keep a close tab on very active clusters as well as those availing home isolation facility. Earlier, The Hans India has brought the violation of coronavirus positive patients opting for home isolation to the notice of the officials concerned through an article. Though the officials concerned mentioned that the issue will be looked into, no action has been initiated in this direction so far.

Apart from providing enhanced medical treatment to the coronavirus positive patients, there is a dire need to consider concrete measures to control the spread of the virus further.