Visakhapatnam: Conference on smart nano technologies from July 6

Visakhapatnam: An international conference on ‘smart nano technologies’ will be held at GITAM from July 6 to 8. Jointly organised by the institution’s School of Science Chemistry Department and Qatar University (Qatar), informed GITAM School of Science Dean K Sreekrishna.

Briefing about the conference, he mentioned that ‘international conference on Smart Nano Technologies (ICONSNT2023)’ is an interdisciplinary conference on the cutting edge of science, management and policy that aims to discuss the entire cycle to enhance life quality. The conference also provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in nanoscience, nanotechnology and advanced materials, he added.

The conference co-convener Anima Dadhichi mentioned that the experts will present technical papers and also deliver special talks on specific subjects like solar cells, hydrogen production, semiconductor technologies, nano-composites, tissue engineering, smart nano sensors, biomaterials, high tech devices and applications, etc.,