Live
- 'Will see after 2024 LS polls', says motormouth JD(U) MLA on Lalu's 'doors open' offer for Nitish
- Trump launches sneaker line after court fined him $355 mn penalty in civil fraud case
- Indian men's team keen to take on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League
- Students take to anti-sleep pills in exam season
- Makers of ‘Ganja Shankar’ told to change the film's title
- A new twist to Andhra Pradesh’s capital saga
- PM Modi's poll mantra to BJP leaders: Next 100 days crucial, win every one's trust
- Newly appointed Tadepalligudem DSP meets Kottu Satyanarayana
- Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS visits Akkaya Palli Park
- Alla Nani says development of Dalits can only be achieved through the YCP
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Congress party stage a dharna
Demanding to increase the number of DSC posts and to announce a job calendar for the unemployed youth, Congress party leaders tried to lay seize IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath's residence located near BHPV Mindi village here on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam : Demanding to increase the number of DSC posts and to announce a job calendar for the unemployed youth, Congress party leaders tried to lay seize IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath's residence located near BHPV Mindi village here on Sunday.
A large number of Congress party senior leaders, youth Congress, party student wing leaders participated in the protest. They stage a sit in protest in front of the minister's house and raised slogans against the YSRCP government.
They alleged that the government had released the DSC notification in a hurry before the election. They pointed out that the YSRCP deceived the youth by promising to release a job calendar every January. They warned that voters would teach a befitting lesson to the ruling party in the ensuing polls.
After getting the information, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the protestors. They were shifted to Steel Plant police station.