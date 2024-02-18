Visakhapatnam: Congress party stage a dharna

Visakhapatnam : Demanding to increase the number of DSC posts and to announce a job calendar for the unemployed youth, Congress party leaders tried to lay seize IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath's residence located near BHPV Mindi village here on Sunday.

A large number of Congress party senior leaders, youth Congress, party student wing leaders participated in the protest. They stage a sit in protest in front of the minister's house and raised slogans against the YSRCP government.

They alleged that the government had released the DSC notification in a hurry before the election. They pointed out that the YSRCP deceived the youth by promising to release a job calendar every January. They warned that voters would teach a befitting lesson to the ruling party in the ensuing polls.

After getting the information, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the protestors. They were shifted to Steel Plant police station.