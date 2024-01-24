Visakhapatnam: Congress party will win 130 Assembly seats

Visakhapatnam: Former union minister Chinta Mohan predicted that the YSRCP will get third place in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, he expressed confidence that the Congress party would win 130 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. He said the TDP alliance would stand in the second position.

Further, Chinta Mohan alleged that not a single house was built during the last ten years of TDP and YSRCP’s rule.

He said that there is a sad condition in the state where B.tech graduates are working in wine shops. Chinta Mohan said Prime Minister Naredra Modi assured that he would provide two crore jobs per year. He criticized the Union government for not providing a single job to youth and it failed to fulfill promises to the people during its ten-year-long rule.

He said that the voice of the Congress has increased with the joining YS Sharmila as Pradesh Congress Committee president. He also said that people want former union minister K Chiranjeevi to enter politics again.

Chinta Mohan assured that when Congress comes to power, the party will implement six guarantees, including special category status to AP and completion of Polavaram project.