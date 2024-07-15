Visakhapatnam: Constable on duty hit by drunkard

Visakhapatnam: The III-town police station constable S Apparao was attacked while performing his duty at the picket set up in China Waltair area.

The attacker was in a drunken state and picked up an argument with police on Saturday night. As he was being taken into custody, he injured constable Apparao on the road. Later, the constable was immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment. On Sunday, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi visited the hospital, interacted with the constable and checked on his condition.

The home minister made it clear that the government will act tough against those violate rules.

Calling for intense monitoring for drunken driving, Anitha said, “Violators pose a problem to the society and hence strict action will be taken against them.”

Further, she informed that the state government is keen on making Visakhapatnam a ganja-free district and a 100-day action plan is in place for the same.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner enquired about the health condition of the constable and assured his family members that the department would take responsibility for Apparao’s recovery.