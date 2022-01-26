Visakhapatnam: Consumers interest will be considered, says APERC chief

Visakhapatnam: APERC has a responsibility to look after the interest of the consumers as well as strengthen the economy of discoms, said APERC chairman C V Nagarjuna Reddy here on Tuesday.

On the second day of the public hearing on aggregate revenue requirement and tariff filing for the financial year 2022-23 at the corporate office of APEPDCL, the APERC chairman said that without strengthening of the economy of discoms, discounts on charges would be impossible.

Hence the APERC will take its decision, keeping the financial position of the discoms and consumers' priorities in view while deciding the tariff for the financial year 2022-23. The APERC revised the licensee's performance standards to allow licensees to self-compensate the consumers when they fail to provide services, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said.

The APERC had resolved all the cases filed before ensuring reasonable compensation to those farmers who had lost their lands in setting up the power towers. Also, in view of the dangers caused by the licensees by improper installation of electrical equipment, the APERC would frequently take corrective action in this regard. He said the APERC had sought views on the on-bill financing (OBF) model to encourage consumers to use energy-saving appliances. A total of 65 persons registered their names to express their objections/views/suggestions.

The APERC tariff will be determined by taking into account the objections raised by the consumers.

CMD of APEPDCL K Santosha Rao, CMD of APSPDCL H Haranatha Rao, and the CMD of APCPDCL J. Padma Janardhan Reddy participated along with APERC secretary C Ramakrishna, discoms directors and other officials took part in the public hearing which is streamed live from 10.30 am to 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on Thursday, the concluding day of the conference. The public can log on to: https://www.elivetelecast.com/apercpublichearing to watch the conference live.