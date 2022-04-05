Visakhapatnam: Contributions made by Jagjivan Ram recalled

Visakhapatnam: Rich tributes were paid to the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary at the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and other officials recalled the remarkable contributions made by Jagjivan Ram.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Mallikarjuna said Jagjivan Ram was a warrior who fought for the betterment of the downtrodden sections and was a participant in the independence movement.

City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said Jagjivan Ram had made all efforts for the uplift of the Dalits. She said he fought for social equality while fighting for the independence of the country.

GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha said Jagjivan Ram will remain in people's hearts forever. He mentioned that the nation will always remember his remarkable contribution during the freedom movement.

Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra said that Jagjivan Ram had worked hard to eliminate the inequalities among the people.

Public representatives, Joint Collector Viswanathan, Deputy Commissioner of GVMC (Revenue) P Nallanayya, zonal commissioner Shiv Prasad, joint director of Social Welfare Department, GVMC Supervising Engineers and other district officials were present.

Similarly, Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy garlanded the statue of Jagjivan Ram in AU. A book on Jagjivan Ram's phases of life written by professor T Venkata Krishna was unveiled on the occasion.

Varsity Registrar V Krishna Mohan, Rector K Samatha, Principals K Srinivasa Rao, P Rajendra and K Visweswara Rao, deans and students took part in the programme.