Visakhapatnam: Cops get training to tackle cybercrimes

Visakhapatnam: Special training is given to the police to control cyber crimes in the state and all measures are in place to curb them, said Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the DGP said a special data centre would be set up to detect cyber crimes at the earliest and the categorised crimes would be stored in the data centre. "If any cyber crime is committed anywhere in the state, we can easily find out where such crimes are committed and the person involved in them. With this, case detection would become easy," the DGP said.

Further, Rajendranath Reddy mentioned that measures are taken to upgrade the four regional cyber labs in the state. As a part of it, already necessary equipment was identified for the facility. The DGP stated that newly recruited youth possess a lot of technical knowledge which would come in handy to detect crimes. Based on their interest, the DGP said, their services would be utilised in cracking cyber crime cases.

Speaking about the recently held Lok Adalat, the DGP lauded the services of the staff. He said in coordination with the judiciary system, 47,000 cases across the state were resolved at once. Of them, there were 36,000 cases related to IPC sections, he added. Mentioning about ganja menace, Rajendranath Reddy said 1.32 lakh kilos of ganja were seized in the state so far. In 1,599 cases, steps are taken to arrest the accused located in 10 to 12 states, the DGP informed.

Special attention was paid to the extensive cultivation of ganja in the state border forest areas. To curb the ganja menace from root level, the DGP said a special meeting would be organised in Tirupati soon with officials from the neighboring states. With the cooperation of the other governments, concrete measures would be considered to make the state free of ganja cultivation, he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the smooth conduct of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting held in Visakhapatnam, the DGP said the services rendered by the police during the Prime Minister's visit was commendable. He added that the PM's trip was useful for the young IPS officers in their training. He clarified that law and order in the state is completely under control and the police are being successful in controlling the crimes at large. Police Commissioner CH Srikanth, Visakha Range DIG S Hari Krishna and DCP Garud Sumit Sunil were present in the meeting.