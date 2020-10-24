Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 testing lab at GIMSR

Visakhapatnam: After successful treatment of several coronavirus cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sanctioned permission to set up a BSL-2 (biosafety level -2) real time polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) laboratory at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) hospital.

The newly established Covid-19 testing laboratory with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) recognition will conduct virology testing for Covid-19 cases.

As per the ICMR guidelines, the suspected cases should be tested for the virus with nucleic acid amplification tests, such as real-time reverse transcription - polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) with confirmation by nucleic acid sequencing when needed.

Viral RNA extraction should be done in a bio-safety cabinet in a BSL-2 or equivalent facility. After verifying these facilities and institution capabilities, ICMR will grant permission to commence the Covid testing lab.

While appreciating the efforts made by the medical teams, the institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna mentioned the new facility will be an added advantage to the public and to contain the spread of the pandemic.