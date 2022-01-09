Visakhapatnam: CPI (Maoist) leader held country-made pistol, 2 detonators recovered

Visakhapatnam: CPI (Maoist) Area Committee Member (ACM) of Pedabayalu Dalam Korra Singru alias Sundarrao alias Palem Sundarrao alias Joyo was arrested at Sapparla junction in Sileru police station limits of G K Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district by Sileru police on Saturday.

The 52-year-old ACM joined Raithu Coolie Sangham as a Maoist party member in 2000. Since then, he worked as Maoist militia, dalam member, party member and ACM. Currently, he's working as Pedabayalu ACM. He moved along with Maoist party in Galikonda, Korukonda, Pedabayalu areas of Visakhapatnam district and cut off area, and committed several offences. So far, he was involved in over 70 offences in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Odisha. He has been with the Maoist party for the past 21 years and played an active role to mobilise public support, arrange logistics and to recruit fresh cadres.

Along with involving in the brutal murder of Chikkudu Satyarao, Singru was also involved in murders of Korra Rangarao, Korra Sathibabu and Kolakani Surya Chandrababu. In addition, Singru also played a key role in two landmine blasts and five exchanges of fire.

The police seized one country made pistol, two detonators, a steel carriage and an electrical wire from Singru.

With intensified combing operations, Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam district, B Krishna Rao mentioned that the count of the arrests of the banned Maoist party would further increase in the coming days.