Visakhapatnam: CPI strongly opposes additional cess on fuel

Visakhapatnam: The CPI activists staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue here on Friday against the State government's decision to impose a cess of Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel. Speaking on the occasion, CPI city secretary M Paidiraju condemned the decision of the State government to charge a 'new tax' on fuel. He criticised the government's idea of generating revenue of Rs 600 crore a year in the name of 'road development cess'.



The additional VAT hike in July will add Rs 600 crore and another Rs 600 crore with the latest cess and thus collecting a total to Rs 1,200 crore a year from the motorists, the CPI leader added.

He said the latest road development cess would be permanent and motorists would never have to bear the brunt of the impact on transport, which could lead to a sharp rise in commodity prices. CPI city assistant secretary SK Rehman, working committee members Vamanamurthy, Eswara Rao, and among others participated in the protest.