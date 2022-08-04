Visakhapatnam: Cruise terminal to witness a big boom

Visakhapatnam: With close to 30 per cent of the infrastructure marching towards completion, the cruise terminal project of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is likely to be readied by March next.

The construction of the berth has already commenced for the Rs 96-crore cruise terminal. Once it is ready, it will accommodate 2,500 passengers. The collaborative endeavour of the Ministry of Tourism and Visakhapatnam Port is getting grounded as part of the Sagarmala project.

Currently, a couple of companies are focusing on different parts of the project such as terminal building, infrastructure and architectural development. The terminal is being readied in an area of close to 2,000 sq m that has world-class amenities such as lounge, passenger gangways, restaurant, and several others. Sharing details with The Hans India, VPA Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, says, "Given the pace, the project is picking up. It is likely to be completed by March next. Currently, strict timelines are being followed to accelerate the work."

At an estimated cost of Rs 64.24 crore for the berth plus Rs 31.81 crore for the terminal building, the facility is being built at the outer harbour. In the days to come, cruise tourism is going to witness a big boom in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, to a query asked by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao to Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal whether the Visakhapatnam cruise terminal can offer helicopter services to boost tourism as in the case of Cochin cruise terminal, the Union Minister responded stating that there is no provision for such services at the cruise terminal. Even for the seaplane services which can be provided to the potential routes under UDAN scheme from Visakhapatnam cruise terminal, Sarbananda Sonowal made it clear that though the draft feasibility report for provision of seaplane services is in progress, no such proposal is under consideration in the Ministry.