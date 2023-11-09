Live
Visakhapatnam: CSR block of KGH gets a 120-KW solar plant
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India-Vizag Asset contributed to the solar power facility under ‘Project Ujwala’ with an investment of Rs 50 lakh
Visakhapatnam : A 120-KW solar power plant was facilitated at the CSR block of King George Hospital here. As a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS)-Vizag Asset has contributed to the solar power facility under ‘Project Ujwala’ with an investment of Rs 50 lakh. It will generate 16,000 to 18,000 units per month.
The facility was inaugurated by district collector A Mallikarjuna in the presence of superintendent of King George Hospital P Ashok Kumar, executive director of AMNS India Ltd-Vizag Asset M Ravindranath and its head (HR and Admin) D S Varma and doctors, among others.
The solar plant was inaugurated marking the occasion of ‘International Radiology Day’. As a part of its CSR initiative, the AMNS India Ltd-Vizag Asset will install a 70-KW solar power facility at government Victoria Hospital, also known as Gosha Hospital with an investment of Rs 30 lakh.