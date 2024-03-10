Visakhapatnam: David Frawley suggests yoga, Ayurveda should be a way of life

Visakhapatnam : Compared to earlier years, the younger generation is far more exposed to emerging technologies. However, by getting closer to technologies, the youth is distancing themselves from nature and socialisation, observed an Ayurvedic teacher, writer and Vedic astrologer, who founded the Vedic Research Center, David Frawley.

In a free-wheeling chat with The Hans India, David Frawley, also known as Vamadeva Shastri, expressed concern over youth’s addiction to screens. “By spending hours before digital screens, children are getting disconnected from people and becoming unaware of their environment. It eventually impacts their health, shrinks their perception, making them lose the essence of space, disabling them to see nuances,” opines David Frawley when he was in Visakhapatnam to participate in an international symposium hosted by Sivananda Supatha Foundation.

According to him, the technology aids in terms of communication but it certainly cannot substitute building one’s awareness. “If you are looking for a stimuli from an external source, it acts as a ‘drug’. Over a period of time, one not only gets addicted to it but also gets trapped under its strong influence,” David Frawley elaborated.

A recipient of Padma Bhushan, David Frawley authored a number of books on topics related to Vedas, Hinduism, yoga, Ayurveda and Vedic astrology. Laying emphasis on nudging children towards artistic pursuits, David Frawley mentioned that it is imperative to provide a platform for children to explore creative pursuits. “Technology has its own limitations. Despite their hectic schedule, parents need to make time for their wards and ensure their kids have an active awareness and help them look at the larger picture of implications associated with spending prolonged hours in front of digital screens,” the US-based Vedic astrologer emphasised, adding that the more one spends before mobile phone, their mind too becomes confined like the gadget.

Sharing his opinion about one of the causes of depression which is growing at an alarming rate among the younger generation, David Frawley said the more one looks for stimulation from an external source, the more there is a possibility of slipping into depression. “Stimulations from an external source paves way for deriving pleasure for a temporary period of time. The problem with it is that one has to keep the stimuli stronger,” the 73-year-old reasoned.

Stressing on the ancient healing system, David Frawley opined, youth should be introduced to it much early so that they derive its umpteen benefits from a tender age and groom themselves into healthier individuals. “Apparently, Ayurveda, yoga are systems of wellbeing and are not considered to treat ailments alone but a way of life,” recommends David Frawley.

Even in countries like Brazil, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Germany, France, China, UAE and Singapore, he informed that yoga and Ayurveda are considered an effective healing system.