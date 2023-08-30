Live
Visakhapatnam: Displaced fishermen stage protest at VCTPL
Demand fulfilment of promise of 60 yards of land to each family and compensation made in 2002 when they gave land for the terminal
Visakhapatnam: Fishermen staged a protest at the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) here on Tuesday.
Demanding to fulfill promises given to them at the time of handing over the land to the terminal, they staged the protest. Police were deployed at the venue to prevent any untoward incident.
During the establishment of the VCTPL in 2002, the fishermen were assured to be given 60 yards of house site to each family, compensation of Rs 1 lakh and a job for each household.
Police blocked the main road leading to the container terminal in view of the agitation in progress.
Leaders of TDP and CITU extended support to the fishermen’s protest.
Visakhapatnam parliament Telugu youth president Tataji and CITU leader Subba Rao, among others, were present.