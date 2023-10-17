Visakhapatnam: District officials inspect EVM godown

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar and Bheemunipatnam RDO Bhaskar Reddy inspected the EVM godown in Chinagadili of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Observing the conditions there, the District Collector advised officials concerned to exercise caution and instructed them that there should not be any security problems at the warehouse.

He inspected the CCTV camera maintenance room and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit trail (VVPAT) room and gave several instructions to the officials performing duties at the godown.

Mallikarjuna made it clear that continuous surveillance is necessary and unauthorised persons will not be allowed at the premises.