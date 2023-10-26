Visakhapatnam: ‘Double Super Randonneur’ wants health to be women’s priority

Visakhapatnam : Be it a job or a hobby or any endeavour, all it requires is consistency and a never give-up attitude, opines Kritika Chaturvedi.

A behavioural coach, a corporate trainer, mother of a teenager and wife of chief security officer, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, Commander Hemant Chaturvedi, Kritika is not just adept in essaying multiple roles with ease but also focused on following her passion.

It is her unwavering determination and dedication that made her successfully complete two sets of solo bicycle rides stretching 200-km, 300-km, 400-km and 600-km. By achieving the feat in one cycling season, Kritika is the first woman ‘Double Super Randonneur’ from Andhra Pradesh.

Kritika achieved the toughest feat of becoming a ‘Double Randeonneur’ in the Audax Club Parisien (ACP) France sanctioned Brevet des Randonneurs (BRMs). The cycling club is the international governing body that conducts and monitors the BRMs worldwide.

This style of riding is completely self-sustained wherein each rider is to follow a prescribed route and checkpoints are manned by officials and stringent timelines are set towards the completion of each stretch of the route. At 43, she says that her fitness played an imperative part in realising her dreams. “Apparently, my success is attributed to my husband who is not just my coach but also my diet and workout planner. So when such support system exists at home, I intend to push boundaries and break stereotypes,” Kritika, who represents Spartans - Pedal N Chain Cycling Club of Visakhapatnam, reasons.

Her hectic schedule, however, doesn’t exclude her responsibilities of being a doting parent. “Depending on my son’s schedule, I plan my cycling sessions. There were times when I went cycling at 3 a.m. before seeing my son off to school. On other occasions, I step out of the house at night to continue my cycling. I cycle 200-km a week,” shares Kritika with The Hans India.

Recalling the challenging phase of her expedition, Kritika says taking ‘bio’ breaks during the rides was a bit difficult. “It was especially tough at night. Washrooms at fuel stations came in handy. Also, during challenging times, support came from the male rider who accompanied my expedition,” she shares.

Advocating that women should prioritise their health, Kritika says that one should spend at least 30 minutes a day for any form of workout. “Sooner or later, children will fly away from the nest because they have their own goals to chase. It is your health that keeps you on your toes in the long run. So ensure that you take out considerable time for it,” Kritika recommends.