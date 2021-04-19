Visakhapatnam: DSP dies of Covid in Vizag

Visakhapatnam/Vizianagaram: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Central Crime Station (CCS) Juttu Paparao succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Recently he was admitted in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam after tested positive for virus. His condition deteriorated and breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday. Even his wife Sumathi is also suffering from infection along with her husband and even their two sons were also admitted in another private hospital with same problem. Unfortunately, not even his wife Sumathi could come out to give a final send off during his journey. She just viewed his body in ambulance and their sons couldn't see even the body of their dad.

Paparao was selected as SI in 1991 and worked in several areas of Visakhapatnam as sub-inspector and inspector. Even he worked as assistant commissioner in Vizag Commissionarate and as sub divisional police officer in Anakapalli. He also served as a DSP of the Women's police station. Later he was posted in Vizianagaram.

The medical officials simply shifted the body to graveyard in an ambulance and completed the cremation. The district police officials also couldn't see him personally during his last journey. Later, the DIG L K V Rangarao and SP B Rajakumari have expressed their grief.

Apart from this, K Nagabhushana Rao, who was working as assistant project manager of Velugu under the DRDA in Mentada mandal, also died of Covid.