Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway restores special train to clear rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to restore the Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train with effect from July 18. Earlier, it was cancelled till July 31 due to safety works between Bhalwani-Bhigwan Section of Solapur division of Central Railway.

Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (08519) special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 11.20 pm from July 18 till further advice. It will reach its destination Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on the third day of its journey at 4.15 am.

In return, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam (08520) special express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily at 6.55 am from July 20 till further advice.

The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10.40 am.

The train will have stoppages at Pithapuram, Samalkote, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudiwada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula-ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Visakarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune between Visakhapatnam and LTT.

The composition of the train includes first AC-1, AC-2 tier-1, AC-3 tier-4, sleeper class-9, general second class-4 coaches and general second class cum luggage vans-2.