Visakhapatnam: Electricity issues should be resolved at earliest

Visakhapatnam: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand directed the APEPDCL officials to provide 24/7 electricity to industries and domestic consumers along with nine hours of free electricity supply to the farmers during the day. Holding a review meeting with APEPDCL and Transco officials in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at the corporate office here, the Special Chief Secretary said the requests and complaints regarding electricity issues should be resolved at the earliest.

As part of the establishment of comprehensive infrastructure of YSR Jaganna Colonies, necessary arrangements should be made to provide electricity facilities for the houses, street lights and water works, he directed the officials. Further, Vijayanand said in order to control and prevent electrical accidents, necessary training programmes should be organised at the field level to increase awareness among the staff as well as consumers.

Visakhapatnam Circle SE L Mahendranath briefed the progress of the organisation through power point presentation. EPDCL Directors B Ramesh Prasad and D Chandram, CGMs V Vijaya Lalita, C Srinivasa Murthy, O Simhadri, A Venkateswara Rao, J Srinivasa Rao, B Ramachandra Prasad, M Ravindra and other officials participated in the meeting.