Visakhapatnam: ENC pays homage to personnel who made supreme sacrifice

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid homage to service personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in various actions including the 1971 War.



A floral wreath was placed by Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial in Visakhapatnam.

Wreaths were also placed by A Mallikarjuna, district collector; A Ravi Shankar, commissioner of police; C M Saikanth Varma, commissioner of GVMC and Rear Admiral T Sudhakar (Retd), Vice President Navy Foundation, Vizag chapter.

The personnel of the ENC rededicate themselves to the service of the country and protect the vast maritime boundaries and assets on the Eastern Seaboard on the occasion.

Visakhapatnam holds significant strategic importance for the Indian Navy. Its geographical location along the east coast of India provides the Indian Navy with a strategic vantage point which allows an optimum response to potential threats in the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indian Ocean Region. The city also played a significant role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War wherein the naval base in Visakhapatnam facilitated Indian naval operations in the Bay of Bengal.

As India celebrates ‘Navy Day’ on December 4, it is a befitting occasion to reflect on the illustrious history, achievements and evolving role of the Indian Navy in securing the nation’s maritime interests.

Over the years, the Indian Navy has not only guarded the country’s vast coastline but also played a pivotal role in promoting regional stability and cooperation.

With a vast coastline and an exclusive economic zone spanning over 2 million square kilometres, the Indian Navy has been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the country’s maritime interests. Its mission extends to securing sea lanes and defending against potential maritime threats.