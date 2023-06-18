  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: ENC takes up coastal cleanup activities

Participants at the beach cleanup drive organised by the ENC in Visakhapatnam
As part of ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan,’ the Eastern Naval Command has dedicated one day each month to undertake coastal cleanup activities, including cleanup of rivers and lakes.

In June, the coastal cleanup activities were undertaken at Yarada, RK, Jalaripeta, Kalinga Beaches, VUDA Park to East Point Light, Meghadripeta River Channel, harbour waters and naval channel.

The cleanup activities are aimed to create awareness among the local communities regarding the hazards of plastic usage and its impact on the oceans and rivers. More than 650 service and DSC personnel of the Eastern Naval Command and local residents participated in the cleanup programmes along the coastal areas spread across the city.

As a part of it, approximately, 750-kg of non-biodegradable waste including plastic bottles, wrappers, thermocol, glass pieces, etc, were collected from the sites where cleanup programmes were held.

