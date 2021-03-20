Visakhapatnam: Even after a year, there is no let up in cases

Visakhapatnam: Complacency in adhering to safety norms has now led to surge in coronavirus cases in the recent past.

Exactly a year ago, Visakhapatnam registered its first Covid-19 positive case on March 19.

After a lull, active cases started increasing in Vizag. As on Friday, the active cases included 183, taking the caseload to 60,904 in the district. Be it in public gatherings or markets or workplaces, flouting the basic protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and following hygiene measures, however, took a back seat. Complacence, health officials point out, is one of the major factors for the surge in Covid-19 daily caseload.

Given the spike in the number of cases in some of the districts across the states, both Central and state governments directed the employers of the factories, industries, shops and establishments to consider steps to prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19.

Amid the threat of second wave looming large, Visakhapatnam witnesses a steady rise in the single-day cases. "People's behaviour plays a key role in containing the virus. Unfortunately, many have become relaxed when it comes to following Covid-19 protocols. On the other hand, rise in the congregations is another factor for the surge in the caseload. Unless people stick to the safety norms, continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and hygiene practices, containing the spread of infection will be a daunting task," says Malladi S Sarma, home isolation in-charge. Though the fear of getting infected was more intense in the initial months, people have comparatively become complacent of late. With the second wave threat growing bigger with passing day, how far people are going to adhere to norms, how effective the district administration is going to going to tackle the pandemic once again and how the workplaces are going to provide a virus-free environment to the employees turn out to be a question mark.