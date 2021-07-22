Visakhapatnam: Exchange of fire between cops, Maoists in Agency

Visakhapatnam: An exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and police in the forest area of Peddampalli under GK Veedhi police limits in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. Sharing further details, ASP Tushar Dudi said the incident took place at around 10 am on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported, the ASP informed.



According to Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam district, Boddepalli Krishna Rao, the combing operation will continue in the Agency areas. It may be recalled that six Maoists were killed in an encounter at Teegalametta forest area in Koyyuru mandal of Visakha Agency last month. The incident happened in an exchange of fire between the anti-Naxal force Greyhounds and the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists).