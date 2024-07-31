  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks out at private hospital

Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks out at private hospital
x
Highlights

A fire broke out at a private hospital following smoke that emanated from the UPS battery station.

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a private hospital following smoke that emanated from the UPS battery station.

The incident happened at Medicover Hospitals in the early hours of Tuesday.

The alert security staff informed the fire station immediately. On receiving information, the authoritiesconcerned, including the NDRF team coordinated to put off the fire. According to the hospital staff, smoke from the battery station was doused with the support of the fire extinguishers and NDRF team.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the outpatient service was not disrupted as the situation was brought to control and precautions were taken to ensure fire did not spread to other areas in the hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X