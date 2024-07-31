Live
- Apple's New Patent: Unlock Devices with Your Unique Heartbeat
- ‘NKR 21’ Climax: Kalyan Ram’s Film Features Rs. 8 Crore Worth of High-Octane Action
- Amend Prevention of Cruelty Act
- NHAI plans to close toll booth on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
- World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Dates, Theme, History, Benefits, and Quotes
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teases Hyderabadis with a metro surprise
- Rimzim Dadu’s Spectacular Collection Shines at Indian Couture Week
- Ram Pothineni wraps dubbing of ‘Double Ismart’
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ trailer heightens expectations
- Will meet Naidu on Polavaram issue, says Majhi
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks out at private hospital
Highlights
A fire broke out at a private hospital following smoke that emanated from the UPS battery station.
Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a private hospital following smoke that emanated from the UPS battery station.
The incident happened at Medicover Hospitals in the early hours of Tuesday.
The alert security staff informed the fire station immediately. On receiving information, the authoritiesconcerned, including the NDRF team coordinated to put off the fire. According to the hospital staff, smoke from the battery station was doused with the support of the fire extinguishers and NDRF team.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the outpatient service was not disrupted as the situation was brought to control and precautions were taken to ensure fire did not spread to other areas in the hospital.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS