Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks out at private hospital

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a private hospital following smoke that emanated from the UPS battery station.

The incident happened at Medicover Hospitals in the early hours of Tuesday.

The alert security staff informed the fire station immediately. On receiving information, the authoritiesconcerned, including the NDRF team coordinated to put off the fire. According to the hospital staff, smoke from the battery station was doused with the support of the fire extinguishers and NDRF team.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the outpatient service was not disrupted as the situation was brought to control and precautions were taken to ensure fire did not spread to other areas in the hospital.