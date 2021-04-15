Visakhapatnam: First mango special train chugs off to Delhi

Visakhapatnam: In a step to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to various destinations, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is running parcel special express trains from Vizianagaram.

The district is the nodal point for transport of mangoes from North Andhra to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi for transport of the king of fruits. On Wednesday, the first mango special train of this season started off, carrying 200 tonnes of mangoes in 11,600 boxes to New Delhi. In the last financial year, the Waltair Division transported 4,350 tonnes of mangoes in 20 parcel special trains. Taking the current requirement into consideration, the Division will run special parcel train services for mangoes.

