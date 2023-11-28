Visakhapatnam: Follow rules while removing votes, officials told

Visakhapatnam: AP higher education principal secretary and Visakhapatnam district electoral roll observer J Syamala Rao instructed the officials concerned to follow rules while removing voter names from the list and issuing notices in order to remove duplicate votes.

As part of his north Andhra tour, Syamala Rao visited a number of polling booths located in three constituencies of Visakhapatnam on Monday.

During his visit, the district electoral roll observer interacted with the officials and enquired about the voter lists and related records. He enquired about changes, additions, deletions, issuance of notices, etc.,

Further, Syamala Rao thoroughly examined the records at the polling centre facilitated at Zilla Parishad High School at Akkireddypalem in Gajuwaka constituency. Later, he inspected a polling booth set up at Marripalem Railway Aided High School in the West constituency and the polling centre at Seethammadhara Polytechnic in the north constituency. He instructed the staff that the process of adding and deleting voters from the list should be carried out in a transparent manner.

RDO Hussain Saheb, special deputy collectors Lakshma Reddy and Akhila, tahsildars Anand Kumar, K Jaya, Srivalli and other revenue officials accompanied the district electoral roll observer.