Visakhapatnam gets 2 more Covid Care Centres

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Raosaid the government is considering all measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the State.

Inaugurating a 15-bedded Covid Care Centre at Annavaram village in Bheemunipatnam here on Thursday, he said those above 45 years of age should get vaccinated without any delay.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government conducted the highest number of coronavirus tests in the country and the credit goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The minister mentioned that people in the State will be given jab free of cost.

The minister directed the officials concerned to create awareness on precautionary measures against the virus among people in panchayats through public address systems.

Meanwhile, a 50-bedded CCC with oxygen facility was set up at Kothuru junction in Chodavaram constituency. The facility was inaugurated by constituency MLA Karanam Dharmasri.