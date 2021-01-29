Visakhapatnam: GITAM hosts lecture on 'Traits of a Successful Entrepreneur'

Visakhapatnam: Every entrepreneur should own the problem and be passionate in solving it to become a successful entrepreneur, IIIT Hyderabad Co-Innovation wing Prof Ramesh Loganathan said here on Thursday.



Delivering a lecture on 'Traits of a successful entrepreneur' at GITAM Deemed to be University and interacting with its Venture Development Centre (VDC) student members, Prof Ramesh emphasised the importance of identifying the problems and solving them. He said the three litmus tests -- a desire in the market, a feasible solution and viability to develop should be assessed for any innovative product.

VDC director Leben Johnson informed that the centre is helping the student community to incubate their ideas and develop them into business ventures by offering guidance. He mentioned that GITAM has partnered with Northeastern University, Boston, to harness its globally renowned expertise in venture development.

GITAM research and consultancy director Raja P Pappu stressed the importance of gaining entrepreneurial skills that add value to the students. He highlighted the importance of holistic experiential learning.

The institution's e-Club president Gaurav Sodhani conducted an interactive session on club activities.